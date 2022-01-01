Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clam chowder in
Manchester
/
Manchester
/
Clam Chowder
Manchester restaurants that serve clam chowder
PIZZA
Antique Table
7 Central St, Manchester
Avg 4.8
(8 reviews)
Clam Chowder
$9.95
More about Antique Table
Allie's Beach Street Cafe
35 Beach Street, Manchester
No reviews yet
Clam Chowder
$8.00
Made from scratch, traditional New England style
More about Allie's Beach Street Cafe
