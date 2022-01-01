Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Manchester restaurants that serve mussels

Antique Table image

PIZZA

Antique Table - Manchester

7 Central St, Manchester

Avg 4.8 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$17.95
More about Antique Table - Manchester
Allie's Beach Street Cafe image

 

Allie's Beach Street Cafe - Manchester By The Sea

35 Beach Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels$15.00
Belgian style mussels w/ french fries and saffron mayo
More about Allie's Beach Street Cafe - Manchester By The Sea

