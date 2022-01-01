Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mussels in
Manchester
/
Manchester
/
Mussels
Manchester restaurants that serve mussels
PIZZA
Antique Table - Manchester
7 Central St, Manchester
Avg 4.8
(8 reviews)
Mussels
$17.95
More about Antique Table - Manchester
Allie's Beach Street Cafe - Manchester By The Sea
35 Beach Street, Manchester
No reviews yet
Mussels
$15.00
Belgian style mussels w/ french fries and saffron mayo
More about Allie's Beach Street Cafe - Manchester By The Sea
Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Parmesan
Pepperoni Pizza
Caesar Salad
Cake
Ravioli
Salmon
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Manchester to explore
Beverly
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Gloucester
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Marblehead
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Danvers
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Ipswich
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Rockport
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Swampscott
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(520 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(532 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(339 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(882 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(899 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(288 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(577 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston