Prosciutto in
Manchester
/
Manchester
/
Prosciutto
Manchester restaurants that serve prosciutto
PIZZA
Antique Table - Manchester
7 Central St, Manchester
Avg 4.8
(8 reviews)
Asparagus Prosciutto
$14.00
More about Antique Table - Manchester
PIZZA
Bravo By The Sea
40 Beach St, Manchester-by-the-Sea
Avg 4.1
(33 reviews)
Fig Prosciutto *new*
$18.00
black mission fig marmalade, fior di latte, gorgonzola, prosciutto
More about Bravo By The Sea
