Manchester breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Manchester

Unity Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Unity Cafe

3 Sundial Ave Suite 102S, Manchester

Avg 4.4 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BLT Sandwich$7.00
Bacon, green leaf lettuce,
tomatoes, mayonnaise on toasted
multigrain bread. Served with Unity House Chips
Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan
cheese, homemade croutons,
Caesar dressing.
Served with grilled pita bread
Tuna Melt$8.00
All white meat tuna, bacon, tomatoes, Swiss cheese grilled ,Pressed on Texas toast
Served with Homemade Truffle Chips and Pickle
More about Unity Cafe
Waterworks Cafe image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Waterworks Cafe

250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester

Avg 4.2 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California Turkey Club$11.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, green leaf, sliced tomatoes, avocado, alfalfa sprouts and mayo on toasted multigrain bread.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, croutons On choice of wrap.
Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, our own toasted croutons, Caesar dressing
More about Waterworks Cafe
Airport Diner image

 

Airport Diner

2280 Brown Ave., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast$8.49
Fresh-baked sweet brioche.
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.99
Crisp bacon and American cheese. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
Three-Egg Omelette$6.99
Build your own with available add ons!
More about Airport Diner

