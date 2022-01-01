Manchester breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Manchester
FRENCH FRIES
Unity Cafe
3 Sundial Ave Suite 102S, Manchester
|Popular items
|BLT Sandwich
|$7.00
Bacon, green leaf lettuce,
tomatoes, mayonnaise on toasted
multigrain bread. Served with Unity House Chips
|Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan
cheese, homemade croutons,
Caesar dressing.
Served with grilled pita bread
|Tuna Melt
|$8.00
All white meat tuna, bacon, tomatoes, Swiss cheese grilled ,Pressed on Texas toast
Served with Homemade Truffle Chips and Pickle
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Waterworks Cafe
250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester
|Popular items
|California Turkey Club
|$11.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, green leaf, sliced tomatoes, avocado, alfalfa sprouts and mayo on toasted multigrain bread.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, croutons On choice of wrap.
|Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, our own toasted croutons, Caesar dressing