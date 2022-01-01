Manchester sandwich spots you'll love

D'Angelo

8 Perimeter Road, Manchester

Lays Baked$1.29
Thanksgiving Toasted
Root Beer
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Elm House of Pizza

102 Elm St., Manchester

House Pie (Large)$20.00
Housemade Tomato Sauce, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Dollops of Ricotta, Three Cheese Blend, Hot Honey Drizzle
Chicken Lemon Rice Soup$4.95
Cup-$5
Bowl-$7
Quart-$13
Chicken Wings
Oven Roasted Chicken Wings
Shoppers at Indian Head

20 Lake Ave, Manchester

Fingers$8.95
Clam Roll$15.95
Sicilian Cheese Pizza$11.95
D'Angelo

900 Second St., Manchester

Root Beer
Thanksgiving Toasted
Lays Baked$1.29
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Waterworks Cafe

250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester

Avg 4.2 (340 reviews)
California Turkey Club$11.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, green leaf, sliced tomatoes, avocado, alfalfa sprouts and mayo on toasted multigrain bread.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, croutons On choice of wrap.
Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, our own toasted croutons, Caesar dressing
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wrap City - Manchester

545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester

Avg 4 (4 reviews)
Blue Ribbon$9.49
Crispy breaded chicken, baked ham, swiss, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, toasted white wrap
Plymouth County$9.49
Warm turkey breast, homemade stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, toasted white wrap
Bobby V’s$8.99
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Hellmans mayo, American cheese, toasted white wrap
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

McGarvey's

1097 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 4.1 (448 reviews)
