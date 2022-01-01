Manchester sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Manchester
More about D'Angelo
D'Angelo
8 Perimeter Road, Manchester
|Popular items
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
|Thanksgiving Toasted
|Root Beer
More about Elm House of Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Elm House of Pizza
102 Elm St., Manchester
|Popular items
|House Pie (Large)
|$20.00
Housemade Tomato Sauce, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Dollops of Ricotta, Three Cheese Blend, Hot Honey Drizzle
|Chicken Lemon Rice Soup
|$4.95
Cup-$5
Bowl-$7
Quart-$13
|Chicken Wings
Oven Roasted Chicken Wings
More about Shoppers at Indian Head
Shoppers at Indian Head
20 Lake Ave, Manchester
|Popular items
|Fingers
|$8.95
|Clam Roll
|$15.95
|Sicilian Cheese Pizza
|$11.95
More about D'Angelo
D'Angelo
900 Second St., Manchester
|Popular items
|Root Beer
|Thanksgiving Toasted
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
More about Waterworks Cafe
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Waterworks Cafe
250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester
|Popular items
|California Turkey Club
|$11.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, green leaf, sliced tomatoes, avocado, alfalfa sprouts and mayo on toasted multigrain bread.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, croutons On choice of wrap.
|Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, our own toasted croutons, Caesar dressing
More about Wrap City - Manchester
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wrap City - Manchester
545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester
|Popular items
|Blue Ribbon
|$9.49
Crispy breaded chicken, baked ham, swiss, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, toasted white wrap
|Plymouth County
|$9.49
Warm turkey breast, homemade stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, toasted white wrap
|Bobby V’s
|$8.99
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Hellmans mayo, American cheese, toasted white wrap