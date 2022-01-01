Manchester Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Manchester

Nuevo Vallartas Mexican Restaurant image

 

Nuevo Vallartas Mexican Restaurant

791 second st, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
pico de gallo$2.50
tacos de chorizo$14.25
sour cream$1.50
More about Nuevo Vallartas Mexican Restaurant
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant

1875 south willow, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grande Burrito$15.99
12-inch flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, choice of grilled steak, grilled chicken, pork or vegetables. Smothered in our red sauce and nacho cheese.
Chimichanga$14.99
Two flour tortillas filled your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or beef tips, topped with enchilada sauce, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with beans.
Nachos
Choice of Meat
More about La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse image

FRENCH FRIES

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse

1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester

Avg 4.2 (1233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fresco Bowl$15.99
Your choice of Grilled Chicken, Fajita Steak or Shrimp, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Served over Cilantro Lime Rice with a tangy Lime Crema and Charred Lime.
Nachos$10.99
A large portion of fresh tortilla chips with refried beans and all your favorite toppings.
Shorty's Favorite Quesadilla$12.99
Choice of Fajita Chicken or Beef, with grilled onions, peppers, green chilies and Cheddar/Jack Cheese
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester image

FRENCH FRIES

La Carreta Hooksett Manchester

545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chimichanga$12.99
Two flour tortillas filled with beef tips or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese, enchilada sauce, guacamole, and beans on the side
Grande Burrito$14.99
12‐inch tortilla with rice and beans, then filled with your choice of grilled steak, chicken, pork or vegetables, smothered with nacho cheese and red salsa
Mexican Street Tacos$13.99
Five, 4-inch tacos with your choice of
steak, chicken, or pork, topped with
fresh cilantro and onions, served with
lime wedges, radishes, and a
side of hot salsa
More about La Carreta Hooksett Manchester

