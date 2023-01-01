Avocado sandwiches in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches
The Kitchen on River Road
1362 River Road, Manchester
|Tomato Avocado and Egg Sandwich
|$7.50
Double egg sandwich on your choice of bread.
Café la Reine - Downtown
915 Elm St, Manchester
|Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Sandwich
|$9.50
All natural oven roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, chipotle mayo, tomato, kale, cheddar cheese.
|Avocado BLT Sandwich
|$19.00
Bacon, Greens, tomato, avocado, chipotle mayo served with a side of potato chips.