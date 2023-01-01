Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado sandwiches in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches

Banner pic

 

The Kitchen on River Road

1362 River Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Avocado and Egg Sandwich$7.50
Double egg sandwich on your choice of bread.
More about The Kitchen on River Road
Consumer pic

 

Café la Reine - Downtown

915 Elm St, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Sandwich$9.50
All natural oven roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, chipotle mayo, tomato, kale, cheddar cheese.
Avocado BLT Sandwich$19.00
Bacon, Greens, tomato, avocado, chipotle mayo served with a side of potato chips.
More about Café la Reine - Downtown

