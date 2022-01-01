Bacon cheeseburgers in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Diz's Cafe
860 Elm Street, Manchester
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Romaine, bacon, parmesan cheese, croutons, house made Caesar dressing. Add chicken (grilled or buttermilk fried), marinated steak, or seasoned garlic shrimp for an additional charge
|Boring Billy Bacon Burger
|$13.99
Twin patties topped bacon and your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a brioche bun. Served with choice of one side
|Southwest Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Buttermilk Fried or Seasoned Grilled Chicken, bacon, guacamole, jack and cheddar cheese, sriracha lime crema, lettuce and tomato on a potato roll. Served with choice of one side
Airport Diner
2280 Brown Ave., Manchester
|French Toast
|$8.49
Fresh-baked sweet brioche.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.99
Crisp bacon and American cheese. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
|Three-Egg Omelette
|$6.99
Build your own with available add ons!
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crown Tavern
99 Hanover Street, Manchester
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine Hearts, Garlic-Lemon Parmesan Dressing, Croutons
*Substitute Kale $2
|Pep n Honey Pizza
|$16.00
Pepperoni, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Oregano, Spicy Honey Drizzle
|Quinoa Vegetable Burger
|$14.00
BBQ Sauce, caramelized onions, VT cheddar and crispy onions