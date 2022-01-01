Bacon cheeseburgers in Manchester

Go
Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Diz's Cafe image

 

Diz's Cafe

860 Elm Street, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine, bacon, parmesan cheese, croutons, house made Caesar dressing. Add chicken (grilled or buttermilk fried), marinated steak, or seasoned garlic shrimp for an additional charge
Boring Billy Bacon Burger$13.99
Twin patties topped bacon and your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a brioche bun. Served with choice of one side
Southwest Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Buttermilk Fried or Seasoned Grilled Chicken, bacon, guacamole, jack and cheddar cheese, sriracha lime crema, lettuce and tomato on a potato roll. Served with choice of one side
More about Diz's Cafe
Airport Diner image

 

Airport Diner

2280 Brown Ave., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$8.49
Fresh-baked sweet brioche.
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.99
Crisp bacon and American cheese. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
Three-Egg Omelette$6.99
Build your own with available add ons!
More about Airport Diner
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crown Tavern

99 Hanover Street, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (480 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine Hearts, Garlic-Lemon Parmesan Dressing, Croutons
*Substitute Kale $2
Pep n Honey Pizza$16.00
Pepperoni, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Oregano, Spicy Honey Drizzle
Quinoa Vegetable Burger$14.00
BBQ Sauce, caramelized onions, VT cheddar and crispy onions
More about The Crown Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester

Chicken Pesto Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Chimichangas

Pad Thai

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Manchester to explore

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Derry

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hooksett

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston