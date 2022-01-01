Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Manchester

Go
Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve baklava

Caesario's Pizza and Subs image

 

Caesario's Pizza and Subs - Manchester

1057 Elm St, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baklava$3.99
More about Caesario's Pizza and Subs - Manchester
Banner pic

 

The Gyro Spot

1073 Elm Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baklava$5.00
[bah-klah-vah]Honey & walnuts layered in phyllo dough
More about The Gyro Spot

Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester

Garlic Chicken

Egg Sandwiches

Scallops

Steak Burritos

Pancakes

Fish Tacos

Steak Salad

Coleslaw

Map

More near Manchester to explore

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Derry

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Hooksett

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (525 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (581 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (138 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston