Baklava in
Manchester
/
Manchester
/
Baklava
Manchester restaurants that serve baklava
Caesario's Pizza and Subs - Manchester
1057 Elm St, Manchester
No reviews yet
Baklava
$3.99
More about Caesario's Pizza and Subs - Manchester
The Gyro Spot
1073 Elm Street, Manchester
No reviews yet
Baklava
$5.00
[bah-klah-vah]Honey & walnuts layered in phyllo dough
More about The Gyro Spot
