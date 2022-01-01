Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Manchester restaurants that serve beef soup

Don Quijote

362 Union Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sancocho de Res - Beef and yam soup$17.55
Beef soup with yucca, plantains and yams
More about Don Quijote
Ubon Thai 2 Go

679 Mast Road, Goffstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Tom Yum Soup$6.95
Hot and spicy Thai soup with lemongrass, kaffir leaves, lime juice, onion, tomato, scallion, cilantro, mushrooms and beef.
Beef Coconut Soup (Tom Kha)$7.95
Coconut milk, galangal root, lime juice, onion, tomato, lemongrass, cilantro, scallion, mushrooms and kaffir leaves.
More about Ubon Thai 2 Go

