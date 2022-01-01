Beef soup in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve beef soup
Don Quijote
362 Union Street, Manchester
|Sancocho de Res - Beef and yam soup
|$17.55
Beef soup with yucca, plantains and yams
Ubon Thai 2 Go
679 Mast Road, Goffstown
|Beef Tom Yum Soup
|$6.95
Hot and spicy Thai soup with lemongrass, kaffir leaves, lime juice, onion, tomato, scallion, cilantro, mushrooms and beef.
|Beef Coconut Soup (Tom Kha)
|$7.95
Coconut milk, galangal root, lime juice, onion, tomato, lemongrass, cilantro, scallion, mushrooms and kaffir leaves.