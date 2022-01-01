Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Manchester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Manchester restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
KC's Rib Shack
837 Second St., Manchester
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
More about KC's Rib Shack
Airport Diner
2280 Brown Ave., Manchester
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$9.99
Golden-fried chicken breast dripping with buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce and tomato and packed to go with bleu cheese dressing. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
More about Airport Diner
