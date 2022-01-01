Cake in Manchester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Manchester restaurants
Manchester restaurants that serve cake

Caesario's Pizza and Subs image

 

Caesario's Pizza and Subs

1057 Elm St, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$6.99
More about Caesario's Pizza and Subs
Elm House of Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Elm House of Pizza

102 Elm St., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Elm House of Pizza
Item pic

 

Don Quijote

362 Union Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tres Leche - Sweet milk cake$7.80
Oreo, pineapple, vanilla, caramel,
More about Don Quijote
Waterworks Cafe image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Waterworks Cafe

250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester

Avg 4.2 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Hershey Cup Cakes$1.50
Cup Cake$2.25
More about Waterworks Cafe
Firefly American Bistro and Bar image

 

Firefly American Bistro & Bar

22 Concord Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
carrot cake$7.00
signature cream cheese frosting, caramel glaze
More about Firefly American Bistro & Bar
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe

969 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 4.7 (894 reviews)
Takeout
German Chocolate Cake$8.00
Claudia's chocolate cake, coconut brown sugar frosting.
More about Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
KC's Rib Shack image

 

KC's Rib Shack

837 Second St., Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chz Cake$6.00
More about KC's Rib Shack
Airport Diner image

 

Airport Diner

2280 Brown Ave., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Specialty Buttermilk Cakes (2)$5.99
Two cakes with your choice of blueberries or chocolate chips.
Buttermilk Cakes (3)$6.99
Three cakes with syrup and butter.
Specialty Buttermilk Cakes (3)$7.99
Three cakes with your choice of blueberries or chocolate chips.
More about Airport Diner
The Farm Bar & Grille image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farm Bar & Grille

1181 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 3.9 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Foster Cake$7.99
Chocolate Lava Cake$7.00
Heat it up for 30 seconds to melt the center and enjoy!
Lemoncello Cake$7.99
More about The Farm Bar & Grille
Mint Bistro image

SUSHI

Mint Bistro

1105 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 4.6 (806 reviews)
Takeout
Warm Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
(GF) Homemade Toffee, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Raspberries
More about Mint Bistro

