Cake in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve cake
Caesario's Pizza and Subs
1057 Elm St, Manchester
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Elm House of Pizza
102 Elm St., Manchester
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Don Quijote
362 Union Street, Manchester
|Tres Leche - Sweet milk cake
|$7.80
Oreo, pineapple, vanilla, caramel,
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Waterworks Cafe
250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester
|Hershey Cup Cakes
|$1.50
|Cup Cake
|$2.25
Firefly American Bistro & Bar
22 Concord Street, Manchester
|carrot cake
|$7.00
signature cream cheese frosting, caramel glaze
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
969 Elm St, Manchester
|German Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Claudia's chocolate cake, coconut brown sugar frosting.
Airport Diner
2280 Brown Ave., Manchester
|Specialty Buttermilk Cakes (2)
|$5.99
Two cakes with your choice of blueberries or chocolate chips.
|Buttermilk Cakes (3)
|$6.99
Three cakes with syrup and butter.
|Specialty Buttermilk Cakes (3)
|$7.99
Three cakes with your choice of blueberries or chocolate chips.
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farm Bar & Grille
1181 Elm St, Manchester
|Banana Foster Cake
|$7.99
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$7.00
Heat it up for 30 seconds to melt the center and enjoy!
|Lemoncello Cake
|$7.99