Carne asada in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Manchester restaurants that serve carne asada

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant

1875 south willow, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada$19.99
Grilled tender rib-eye beef served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and choice of flour or corn tortillas.
More about La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester image

FRENCH FRIES

La Carreta Hooksett Manchester

545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada$18.99
Grilled tender rib-‐eye beef served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and two flour tortillas
More about La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
Airport Diner image

 

Airport Diner

2280 Brown Ave., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Tacos$12.99
Seasoned ground beef with shredded lettuce and pepper jack cheese, drizzled with chipotle mayonnaise and topped with pico de gallo and pickled red onions. Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with chips.
More about Airport Diner

