Carne asada in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve carne asada
More about La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
1875 south willow, Manchester
|Carne Asada
|$19.99
Grilled tender rib-eye beef served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and choice of flour or corn tortillas.
More about La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
FRENCH FRIES
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester
|Carne Asada
|$18.99
Grilled tender rib-‐eye beef served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and two flour tortillas