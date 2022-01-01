Chicken caesar wraps in Manchester

Manchester restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap image

FRENCH FRIES

Unity Cafe

3 Sundial Ave Suite 102S, Manchester

Avg 4.4 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.00
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce,
Parmesan cheese, homemade
croutons, Caesar dressing in your
choice of wrap
More about Unity Cafe
Waterworks Cafe image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Waterworks Cafe

250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester

Avg 4.2 (340 reviews)
Takeout
California Turkey Club$11.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, green leaf, sliced tomatoes, avocado, alfalfa sprouts and mayo on toasted multigrain bread.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, croutons On choice of wrap.
Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, our own toasted croutons, Caesar dressing
More about Waterworks Cafe
The Farm Bar & Grille image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farm Bar & Grille

1181 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 3.9 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Plain Jane Sandwich$15.95
Fried chicken, cheddar, ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomato
California Club Wrap$15.95
Grilled chicken, guac, cheese, lettuce, tom, bacon, mayo
Build Your Own Burger!$12.95
8oz ground beef, lettuce, tomato
More about The Farm Bar & Grille
Sal's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Sal's Pizza

296 South Willow St, Manchester

Avg 4.4 (2385 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
16” Sweet Chili Chicken$16.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
14" Colossal Classic Italian Sandwich$13.99
Boar's Head Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Oil and Spice Dressing
Large Garden$7.99
mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers, red onions and black olives
More about Sal's Pizza

