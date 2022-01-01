Chicken caesar wraps in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
More about Unity Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Unity Cafe
3 Sundial Ave Suite 102S, Manchester
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.00
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce,
Parmesan cheese, homemade
croutons, Caesar dressing in your
choice of wrap
More about Waterworks Cafe
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Waterworks Cafe
250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester
|California Turkey Club
|$11.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, green leaf, sliced tomatoes, avocado, alfalfa sprouts and mayo on toasted multigrain bread.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, croutons On choice of wrap.
|Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, our own toasted croutons, Caesar dressing
More about The Farm Bar & Grille
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farm Bar & Grille
1181 Elm St, Manchester
|Plain Jane Sandwich
|$15.95
Fried chicken, cheddar, ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomato
|California Club Wrap
|$15.95
Grilled chicken, guac, cheese, lettuce, tom, bacon, mayo
|Build Your Own Burger!
|$12.95
8oz ground beef, lettuce, tomato
More about Sal's Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Sal's Pizza
296 South Willow St, Manchester
|16” Sweet Chili Chicken
|$16.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
|14" Colossal Classic Italian Sandwich
|$13.99
Boar's Head Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Oil and Spice Dressing
|Large Garden
|$7.99
mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers, red onions and black olives