Chicken fajitas in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
1875 south willow, Manchester
|Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
|$19.99
Strips of chicken and shrimp grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
|Chicken Fajita
|$17.50
Strips of chicken grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
FRENCH FRIES
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester
|Chicken Fajitas
|$16.99
ALL FAJITAS SERVED OVER GRILLED PEPPERS & ONIONS ON A SIZZLING SKILLET. Served with a choice of Rice, Choice of Beans, Lettuce, Cheddar/Jack, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa Fresca, and Warm Tortillas
|Fajita Chicken & Cheese
|$12.99