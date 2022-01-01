Chicken pesto sandwiches in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve chicken pesto sandwiches
FRENCH FRIES
Unity Cafe
3 Sundial Ave Suite 102S, Manchester
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$9.00
Grilled chicken, basil pesto, roasted red peppers, spinach, Provolone cheese, grilled pressed on sourdough bread
Served with Truffles Chips and a Pickle
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Waterworks Cafe
250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester
|California Turkey Club
|$11.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, green leaf, sliced tomatoes, avocado, alfalfa sprouts and mayo on toasted multigrain bread.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, croutons On choice of wrap.
|Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, our own toasted croutons, Caesar dressing