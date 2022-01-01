Chicken sandwiches in Manchester

Manchester restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Diz's Cafe image

 

Diz's Cafe

860 Elm Street, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine, bacon, parmesan cheese, croutons, house made Caesar dressing. Add chicken (grilled or buttermilk fried), marinated steak, or seasoned garlic shrimp for an additional charge
Boring Billy Bacon Burger$13.99
Twin patties topped bacon and your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a brioche bun. Served with choice of one side
Southwest Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Buttermilk Fried or Seasoned Grilled Chicken, bacon, guacamole, jack and cheddar cheese, sriracha lime crema, lettuce and tomato on a potato roll. Served with choice of one side
More about Diz's Cafe
Chicken Pesto Sandwich image

FRENCH FRIES

Unity Cafe

3 Sundial Ave Suite 102S, Manchester

Avg 4.4 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$9.00
Grilled chicken, basil pesto, roasted red peppers, spinach, Provolone cheese, grilled pressed on sourdough bread
Served with Truffles Chips and a Pickle
More about Unity Cafe
Waterworks Cafe image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Waterworks Cafe

250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester

Avg 4.2 (340 reviews)
Takeout
California Turkey Club$11.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, green leaf, sliced tomatoes, avocado, alfalfa sprouts and mayo on toasted multigrain bread.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, croutons On choice of wrap.
Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, our own toasted croutons, Caesar dressing
More about Waterworks Cafe
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crown Tavern

99 Hanover Street, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (480 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine Hearts, Garlic-Lemon Parmesan Dressing, Croutons
*Substitute Kale $2
Pep n Honey Pizza$16.00
Pepperoni, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Oregano, Spicy Honey Drizzle
Quinoa Vegetable Burger$14.00
BBQ Sauce, caramelized onions, VT cheddar and crispy onions
More about The Crown Tavern
Firefly American Bistro and Bar image

 

Firefly American Bistro & Bar

22 Concord Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Frites$27.00
eight ounce - dry-rubbed flat iron steak, house made steak sauce, parmesan steak fries with garluc aioli
Super Bowl$15.00
quinoa and brown rice, baby kale, chick peas, avocado, feta cheese (real or vegan), chia seeds, lemon tahini dressing
Tomato Soup Bowl$10.00
with Pecorino Romano & Cream
More about Firefly American Bistro & Bar

