Chicken sandwiches in Manchester

Diz's Cafe
860 Elm Street, Manchester
Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Romaine, bacon, parmesan cheese, croutons, house made Caesar dressing. Add chicken (grilled or buttermilk fried), marinated steak, or seasoned garlic shrimp for an additional charge
Boring Billy Bacon Burger
|$13.99
Twin patties topped bacon and your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a brioche bun. Served with choice of one side
Southwest Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Buttermilk Fried or Seasoned Grilled Chicken, bacon, guacamole, jack and cheddar cheese, sriracha lime crema, lettuce and tomato on a potato roll. Served with choice of one side
FRENCH FRIES
Unity Cafe
3 Sundial Ave Suite 102S, Manchester
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$9.00
Grilled chicken, basil pesto, roasted red peppers, spinach, Provolone cheese, grilled pressed on sourdough bread
Served with Truffles Chips and a Pickle
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Waterworks Cafe
250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester
California Turkey Club
|$11.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, green leaf, sliced tomatoes, avocado, alfalfa sprouts and mayo on toasted multigrain bread.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, croutons On choice of wrap.
Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, our own toasted croutons, Caesar dressing
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crown Tavern
99 Hanover Street, Manchester
Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine Hearts, Garlic-Lemon Parmesan Dressing, Croutons
*Substitute Kale $2
Pep n Honey Pizza
|$16.00
Pepperoni, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Oregano, Spicy Honey Drizzle
Quinoa Vegetable Burger
|$14.00
BBQ Sauce, caramelized onions, VT cheddar and crispy onions
Firefly American Bistro & Bar
22 Concord Street, Manchester
Steak Frites
|$27.00
eight ounce - dry-rubbed flat iron steak, house made steak sauce, parmesan steak fries with garluc aioli
Super Bowl
|$15.00
quinoa and brown rice, baby kale, chick peas, avocado, feta cheese (real or vegan), chia seeds, lemon tahini dressing
Tomato Soup Bowl
|$10.00
with Pecorino Romano & Cream