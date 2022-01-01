Chicken soup in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve chicken soup
Elm House of Pizza
102 Elm St., Manchester
|Chicken Lemon Rice Soup
|$4.95
Cup-$5
Bowl-$7
Quart-$13
Don Quijote
362 Union Street, Manchester
|Sopa de Pollo - Chicken noodle soup
|$13.75
Chicken soup with carrots and potatoes
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
1875 south willow, Manchester
|Chicken Vegetable Soup
|$6.99
Our own chicken broth with chunks of chicken, zucchini, summer squash, potatoes, and carrots. Topped with rice.
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$6.99
Chicken broth with chunks of chicken, tomato base, rice, shredded cheese. Topped with fried tortilla strips.
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester
|Chicken Vegetable Soup
|$6.99
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$6.99
Ubon Thai 2 Go
679 Mast Road, Goffstown
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$8.95
Thai style chicken soup served with side of noodle & hot Thai sauce
|Chicken Tom Yum Soup Large 32oz
|$9.95
Hot and spicy Thai soup with lemongrass, kaffir leaves, lime juice, onion, tomato, scallion, cilantro, mushrooms and chicken.
|Chicken Coconut Soup (Tom Kha)
|$6.95
Coconut milk, galangal root, lime juice, onion, tomato, lemongrass, cilantro, scallion, mushrooms and kaffir leaves.