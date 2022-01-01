Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Manchester restaurants that serve chicken soup

Elm House of Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Elm House of Pizza

102 Elm St., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Lemon Rice Soup$4.95
Cup-$5
Bowl-$7
Quart-$13
More about Elm House of Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Don Quijote

362 Union Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sopa de Pollo - Chicken noodle soup$13.75
Chicken soup with carrots and potatoes
More about Don Quijote
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant

1875 south willow, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Vegetable Soup$6.99
Our own chicken broth with chunks of chicken, zucchini, summer squash, potatoes, and carrots. Topped with rice.
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.99
Chicken broth with chunks of chicken, tomato base, rice, shredded cheese. Topped with fried tortilla strips.
More about La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester image

FRENCH FRIES

La Carreta Hooksett Manchester

545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Vegetable Soup$6.99
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.99
More about La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
Item pic

 

Ubon Thai 2 Go

679 Mast Road, Goffstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$8.95
Thai style chicken soup served with side of noodle & hot Thai sauce
Chicken Tom Yum Soup Large 32oz$9.95
Hot and spicy Thai soup with lemongrass, kaffir leaves, lime juice, onion, tomato, scallion, cilantro, mushrooms and chicken.
Chicken Coconut Soup (Tom Kha)$6.95
Coconut milk, galangal root, lime juice, onion, tomato, lemongrass, cilantro, scallion, mushrooms and kaffir leaves.
More about Ubon Thai 2 Go

