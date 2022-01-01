Chicken tenders in Manchester

Manchester restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Caesario's Pizza and Subs image

 

Caesario's Pizza and Subs

1057 Elm St, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Cheese$10.99
Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
16" Cheese$11.99
More about Caesario's Pizza and Subs
Elm House of Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Elm House of Pizza

102 Elm St., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Pie (Large)$20.00
Housemade Tomato Sauce, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Dollops of Ricotta, Three Cheese Blend, Hot Honey Drizzle
Chicken Lemon Rice Soup$4.95
Cup-$5
Bowl-$7
Quart-$13
Chicken Wings
Oven Roasted Chicken Wings
More about Elm House of Pizza
The Farm Bar & Grille image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farm Bar & Grille

1181 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 3.9 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Plain Jane Sandwich$15.95
Fried chicken, cheddar, ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomato
California Club Wrap$15.95
Grilled chicken, guac, cheese, lettuce, tom, bacon, mayo
Build Your Own Burger!$12.95
8oz ground beef, lettuce, tomato
More about The Farm Bar & Grille

