Chicken tenders in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Caesario's Pizza and Subs
Caesario's Pizza and Subs
1057 Elm St, Manchester
|Steak & Cheese
|$10.99
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.99
|16" Cheese
|$11.99
More about Elm House of Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Elm House of Pizza
102 Elm St., Manchester
|House Pie (Large)
|$20.00
Housemade Tomato Sauce, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Dollops of Ricotta, Three Cheese Blend, Hot Honey Drizzle
|Chicken Lemon Rice Soup
|$4.95
Cup-$5
Bowl-$7
Quart-$13
|Chicken Wings
Oven Roasted Chicken Wings
More about The Farm Bar & Grille
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farm Bar & Grille
1181 Elm St, Manchester
|Plain Jane Sandwich
|$15.95
Fried chicken, cheddar, ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomato
|California Club Wrap
|$15.95
Grilled chicken, guac, cheese, lettuce, tom, bacon, mayo
|Build Your Own Burger!
|$12.95
8oz ground beef, lettuce, tomato