Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Manchester

Go
Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve chilaquiles

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant

1875 south willow, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles Verdes$13.99
Fried tortilla chips blended with our salsa verde, melted cheese and choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice.
(L) Chilaquiles Verdes$10.99
Fried tortilla chips, blended with our mild green sauce and melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Choice of ground beef, shredded beef, beef tips or shredded chicken. Served with rice.
Chilaquiles Mexicanos$13.99
Fried tortilla chips blended with our mild red sauce, melted cheese and choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice.
More about La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester image

FRENCH FRIES

La Carreta Hooksett Manchester

545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles Mexicanos$12.99
Fried tortilla chips blended with our ranchero sauce and topped with chicken or beef, cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and rice
Chilaquiles Verdes$12.99
Fried tortilla chips blended with our special green sauce, melted cheese, and choice of chicken or beef. Topped with lettuce and guacamole. Served with rice
More about La Carreta Hooksett Manchester

Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester

Turkey Salad

Fried Rice

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Italian Sandwiches

Carrot Cake

Cake

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mixed Green Salad

Map

More near Manchester to explore

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Derry

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Hooksett

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston