Chilaquiles in Manchester

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
1875 south willow, Manchester
|Chilaquiles Verdes
|$13.99
Fried tortilla chips blended with our salsa verde, melted cheese and choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice.
|(L) Chilaquiles Verdes
|$10.99
Fried tortilla chips, blended with our mild green sauce and melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Choice of ground beef, shredded beef, beef tips or shredded chicken. Served with rice.
|Chilaquiles Mexicanos
|$13.99
Fried tortilla chips blended with our mild red sauce, melted cheese and choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice.
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester
|Chilaquiles Mexicanos
|$12.99
Fried tortilla chips blended with our ranchero sauce and topped with chicken or beef, cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and rice
|Chilaquiles Verdes
|$12.99
Fried tortilla chips blended with our special green sauce, melted cheese, and choice of chicken or beef. Topped with lettuce and guacamole. Served with rice