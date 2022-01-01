Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chop suey in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Manchester restaurants that serve chop suey

Diz's Cafe

860 Elm Street, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
American Chop Suey$14.99
Cavatappi pasta with house made meat sauce, Parmesan cheese, and fresh basil
More about Diz's Cafe
Airport Diner image

 

Airport Diner

2280 Brown Ave., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
American Chop Suey$10.99
The classic with grilled Parmesan bread.
More about Airport Diner

