Chopped salad in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve chopped salad
Diz's Cafe Downtown
860 Elm Street, Manchester
|Mexican Chopped Salad
|$18.99
Iceberg and Romaine Greens topped with Grilled Chipotle Chicken, Avocado, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Cheddar/Jack Cheese, Tortilla Strips, and diced Tomatoes with your choice of dressing on the side
The Thirsty Moose Taphouse - Manchester - 795 Elm Street
795 Elm Street, Manchester
|BLT Chop Salad
|$13.99
Freshly chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, bacon,
Sweet corn, avocado, feta, salt, and pepper. All chopped
And served with a balsamic vinaigrette.