Chopped salad in Manchester

Go
Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve chopped salad

Diz's Cafe image

 

Diz's Cafe Downtown

860 Elm Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mexican Chopped Salad$18.99
Iceberg and Romaine Greens topped with Grilled Chipotle Chicken, Avocado, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Cheddar/Jack Cheese, Tortilla Strips, and diced Tomatoes with your choice of dressing on the side
More about Diz's Cafe Downtown
Restaurant banner

 

The Thirsty Moose Taphouse - Manchester - 795 Elm Street

795 Elm Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BLT Chop Salad$13.99
Freshly chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, bacon,
Sweet corn, avocado, feta, salt, and pepper. All chopped
And served with a balsamic vinaigrette.
More about The Thirsty Moose Taphouse - Manchester - 795 Elm Street

