Cobb salad in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Bowlful
Bowlful
1536 Candia Road, Manchester
|Cobb Salad
|$10.00
Mixed greens topped with bacon pieces, cherry tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, and sliced avocado then finished with our house sweet dijon dressing.
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
FRENCH FRIES
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester
|Roadhouse Mexican Cobb Salad
|$10.99
Romaine Lettuce, Black Beans, Corn, Monterrey Jack, Bacon, Avocado, Red Onion, Avocado Ranch Dressing.
More about Firefly American Bistro & Bar
Firefly American Bistro & Bar
22 Concord Street, Manchester
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
greens, chicken, avocado, cucumber, smoked bacon, tomato, blue cheese, hard-boiled egg