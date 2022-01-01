Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Bowlful

1536 Candia Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$10.00
Mixed greens topped with bacon pieces, cherry tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, and sliced avocado then finished with our house sweet dijon dressing.
More about Bowlful
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse image

FRENCH FRIES

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse

1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester

Avg 4.2 (1233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roadhouse Mexican Cobb Salad$10.99
Romaine Lettuce, Black Beans, Corn, Monterrey Jack, Bacon, Avocado, Red Onion, Avocado Ranch Dressing.
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
Firefly American Bistro and Bar image

 

Firefly American Bistro & Bar

22 Concord Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$15.00
greens, chicken, avocado, cucumber, smoked bacon, tomato, blue cheese, hard-boiled egg
More about Firefly American Bistro & Bar
Airport Diner image

 

Airport Diner

2280 Brown Ave., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$12.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with chicken,
bacon, hard-boiled egg, chick peas,
cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado and bleu
cheese crumbles
More about Airport Diner

