Edamame in
Manchester
/
Manchester
/
Edamame
Manchester restaurants that serve edamame
Ubon Thai 2 Go
679 Mast Road, Goffstown
No reviews yet
Edamame
$6.95
Steamed soybeans, lightly salted.
More about Ubon Thai 2 Go
SUSHI
Mint Bistro
1105 Elm St, Manchester
Avg 4.6
(806 reviews)
Edamame
$5.00
Steamed and Lightly Salted
More about Mint Bistro
