Egg sandwiches in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Diz's Cafe image

 

Diz's Cafe Downtown

860 Elm Street, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$12.99
Fried egg with Ham or bacon and your choice of cheese on Texas Toast. Served with French fries
More about Diz's Cafe Downtown
Consumer pic

 

Café la Reine - Downtown

915 Elm St, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$6.50
A fresh, local scrambled egg with your choice of bread, meat and cheese. Gluten free bread and vegan cheese available.
GF/Vegetarian
More about Café la Reine - Downtown
Firefly American Bistro and Bar image

 

Firefly American Bistro and Bar

22 Concord Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$13.00
fried eggs with bacon and melted cheddar cheese on a fresh brioche roll, served with breakfast potatoes
More about Firefly American Bistro and Bar

