Enchiladas in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve enchiladas
Bowlful
1536 Candia Road, Manchester
|Enchilada Bowl
|$9.00
Enchilada sauced rice served with green chili black beans, fresh pico de gallo, mexican cheese blend, topped with tortilla strips and a dollop of sour cream.
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
1875 south willow, Manchester
|Seafood Enchiladas (3)
|$19.50
Enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, 100% blue crab, onions and tomatoes topped with melted cheese. Also served with a side of rice and mixed green salad topped with sour cream, tomatoes and queso fresco.
|Kids #3. Taco & Enchilada
|Enchiladas Super Rancheras
|$14.50
Five different enchiladas, one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef, one beans and one cheese, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and enchilada sauce (red sauce).
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester
|Tres Colores Enchiladas
|$16.99
A Chicken enchilada topped with Tomatillo Verde sauce, a Ground Beef enchilada topped with Colorado Red sauce, black olives, jalapeños & green onion, and a Shredded Beef enchilada topped with Colorado Red sauce. All topped with Cheddar/Jack and served with sour cream and guacamole.
|Vegetarian Enchiladas
|$13.99
Sautéed Fresh Vegetable medley in white corn tortillas. Topped with Salsa Verde and Pepperjack cheese.
|Enchilada
|$3.99
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester
|(Or) Enchiladas (3)
|$8.99
|Seafood Enchiladas with Blue Crab
|$18.99
Three enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, 100% blue crab, onions and tomatoes topped with melted cheese. Also served with a side of rice and mixed green salad topped
with sour cream, tomatoes and queso fresco
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$12.99
Two shredded beef enchiladas topped with lettuce, sour cream and our special mild green sauce. Served with rice and beans