Enchiladas in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Manchester restaurants that serve enchiladas

Bowlful

1536 Candia Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchilada Bowl$9.00
Enchilada sauced rice served with green chili black beans, fresh pico de gallo, mexican cheese blend, topped with tortilla strips and a dollop of sour cream.
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant

1875 south willow, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Enchiladas (3)$19.50
Enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, 100% blue crab, onions and tomatoes topped with melted cheese. Also served with a side of rice and mixed green salad topped with sour cream, tomatoes and queso fresco.
Kids #3. Taco & Enchilada
Enchiladas Super Rancheras$14.50
Five different enchiladas, one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef, one beans and one cheese, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and enchilada sauce (red sauce).
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse

1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester

Avg 4.2 (1233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Colores Enchiladas$16.99
A Chicken enchilada topped with Tomatillo Verde sauce, a Ground Beef enchilada topped with Colorado Red sauce, black olives, jalapeños & green onion, and a Shredded Beef enchilada topped with Colorado Red sauce. All topped with Cheddar/Jack and served with sour cream and guacamole.
Vegetarian Enchiladas$13.99
Sautéed Fresh Vegetable medley in white corn tortillas. Topped with Salsa Verde and Pepperjack cheese.
Enchilada$3.99
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester

545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
(Or) Enchiladas (3)$8.99
Seafood Enchiladas with Blue Crab$18.99
Three enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, 100% blue crab, onions and tomatoes topped with melted cheese. Also served with a side of rice and mixed green salad topped
with sour cream, tomatoes and queso fresco
Enchiladas Verdes$12.99
Two shredded beef enchiladas topped with lettuce, sour cream and our special mild green sauce. Served with rice and beans
