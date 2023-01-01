Manchester restaurants you'll love
Luisa's Italian Pizzeria
671 Hooksett Road, Manchester
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$11.99
Breaded and fried chicken wings served with your choice of dipping sauce and flavor.
|Large Pizza 14"
|$13.99
All of our pizzas are made with our homemade dough and we use a homemade pizza sauce.
|Small Pizza 10"
|$9.99
All of our pizzas are made with our homemade dough and we use a homemade pizza sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Elm House of Pizza
102 Elm St., Manchester
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$0.00
Oven Roasted Chicken Wings
|Greek
|$8.95
Lettuce Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Feta
|Steak and Cheese Sub
Shaved Steak and American Cheese on a Toasted Sub Roll
SOUPS • PHO • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Buba Noodle Bar
36 Lowell St, Manchester
|Popular items
|Tantamen Ramen
|$17.50
spicy sesame tare, ramen broth, bamboo, scallions, soft boiled egg, bok choy, pork char-shu
|Spicy Fried Chicken Bao (2)
|$13.00
house slaw, jalapeno, sriracha aioli
|Spicy Miso Ramen
|$17.50
spicy miso tare, bok choy, kimchi, soft boiled egg, scallions, ramen broth, soy glazed chicken/pork belly
Nuevo Vallartas Mexican Restaurant
791 second st, Manchester
|Popular items
|guacamole dip
|$6.75
|queso fundido
|$8.50
|app grilled chicken quesadilla
|$6.00
Pizza By Rocco - Manchester - 210 lowell street
210 lowell street, Manchester
|Popular items
|Munchitizer 4/20
|$8.99
4 Chicken Strips, 2 Chicken Wings, Onion Rings
|14" Buffalo Chicken Rancher
|$15.95
Buffalo Chicken, Buttermilk Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Parsley Garnish.
|14" Queen Margarita
|$15.95
Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella, Topped with Fresh Basil & Olive Oil.
The Kitchen on River Road
1362 River Road, Manchester
|Popular items
|Tomato Avocado and Cheese Egg Sandwich
|$7.50
Double egg sandwich on your choice of bread.
|BLT
|$10.50
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Avocado, Mayo . Served with Chips and a Pickle.
|Tuna
|$10.50
All White Albacore Tuna, Mayo, Celery, Lettuce, Tomato. Served with Chips and a Pickle.
Diz's Cafe Downtown
860 Elm Street, Manchester
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$9.99
Iceberg and Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheddar/jack cheese, croutons, choice of dressing on the side. Add chicken (grilled or buttermilk fried), marinated Steak bites, or seasoned garlic shrimp for an additional charge
|Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Romaine, bacon bits, Parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed with house made Caesar dressing. Add chicken (grilled or buttermilk fried), marinated Steak bites, or seasoned garlic shrimp for an additional charge
|Buttermilk Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Buttermilk Fried Chicken over iceberg and Romaine, tossed with house made ranch, cheddar/jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, topped with candied pecans
Bowlful - (Nickles Market)
1536 Candia Road, Manchester
|Popular items
|TexMex Bowl
|$10.00
Rice bowl served with taco-seasoned black beans, corn, fresh pico de gallo, sliced avocado, mexican cheese blend and a dollop of sour cream.
|Teriyaki Bowl
|$9.00
Bacon fried rice, served with broccoli, then finished with a teriyaki glaze and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
|Garlic Spinach Bowl
|$8.00
Spaghetti noodles with a garlic and olive oil blend, tossed with spinach and finished with Parmesan Cheese
La Carreta South Willow St
1875 south willow, Manchester
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$0.00
Choice of Meat
|QUESADILLA RANCHERA
Our quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with salsa ranchera, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. (Optional) Substitute rice and beans for the salad.
Regular – 10.99
Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef, Ground Beef, Beef Tips, Bean, Potato, Spinach.
Grilled – 12.50
Chicken, Steak, Vegetables, Shrimp, Mushroom, or Pork.
|Chimichanga
|$14.99
Two flour tortillas filled your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or beef tips, topped with enchilada sauce, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with beans.
Café la Reine - Downtown
915 Elm St, Manchester
|Popular items
|Acaí Bowl (24 oz.)
|$16.00
Sambazon Acaí blended with strawberries and bananas. House made gluten free granola on the bottom, topped with shredded coconut and seasonal fruit.
GF/Vegetarian (Granola is made with honey.)
|Egg Sandwich
|$8.00
A fresh, local scrambled egg with your choice of bread, meat and cheese. Gluten free bread and vegan cheese available.
GF/Vegetarian
|Bagel
|$3.00
Your choice of bread, toasted or not-toasted, topped with your choice of spread, or you can choose no spread.
FRENCH FRIES
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant - 545 Hooksett Road - Manchester, NH 03104 - (603)628-6899
545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester
|Popular items
|(Or)Tacos (3)
|$5.99
Choice of ground beef, chicken, beef tips or shredded beef. with lettuce and cheese.
|Small Guacamole Dip
|$5.99
|Espinaca Dip
|$7.99
Sunny cafe - 50 south willow street
50 Willow Street, Manchester
|Popular items
|Loaded Mashed Pierogi Bowl
Pierogies topped with Cheese, Bacon, Green onion, and Sour Cream
|Zesty Garlic Dumpling Bowl
Dumplings topped with a Pickle Wedge, Cheese, Green Onion, Garlic Sauce, and Wasabi Mayo
|Shakin' Bacon Dumpling Bowl
Dumplings topped with Bacon, Cheese, Green Onion, Ranch, and Sour Cream
Firefly American Bistro and Bar
22 Concord Street, Manchester
|Popular items
|Firefly BLT
|$10.00
smoked bacon, lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, chipotle mayonnaise, toasted white bread
|Caprese Ciabatta
|$14.00
vine ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and aged balsamic on grilled ciabatta
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
greens, chicken, avocado, cucumber, smoked bacon, tomato, blue cheese, hard-boiled egg
KC's Rib Shack
837 Second St., Manchester
|Popular items
|Full Rack
|$37.00
|QQ for 2
|$48.00
|Pick Two
|$22.00
Ubon Thai 2 Go
679 Mast Road, Goffstown
|Popular items
|Fresh Rolls
|$8.95
Shredded lettuce, carrot, basil, avocado,
cucumber, rice noodle, wrapped in soften rice paper served with side of peanut sauce.
|Veggie Spring Roll
|$8.95
Carrots, cabbage, celery, taro and noodles wrapped in rice paper and served with sweet and sour sauce.
|Scallion Pancake
|$7.95
Rice pancake and scallions, served with ginger sauce.
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wrap City - Manchester
545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester
|Popular items
|Santa Barbara Ranch
|$11.49
Crispy breaded chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomato, bacon, American cheese, ranch dressing, toasted white wrap
|Buffalo's Anchor
|$11.49
Crispy breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, creamy bleu cheese dressing, toasted white wrap
|The Alamo
|$11.49
Chipotle spiced grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepper jack, chipotle sauce, toasted tomato basil wrap
Airport Diner
2280 Brown Ave., Manchester
|Popular items
|Tenders Dinner
|$11.99
Hand-breaded chicken, fried golden with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
|Excellent Clubs
|$8.99
Double decker with your choice of chicken, turkey, ham, cheeseburger, veggie burger (made with nuts) or BLT. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
|The Bonneville
|$12.99
Two eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes and toast.
Cafe Services - 303 - Comcast Manchester
676 Island Pond Road, Manchester
|Popular items
|The Grilled Cheeserie
|$3.99
Classic Grilled Cheese on thick Cut White Bread Loaded with Cheddar Cheese.
|Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
|$2.29
Build your own breakfast sandwich from selection of options
|New England Cobb Salad
|$8.99
Wild greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, hard boiled egg, avocado, bacon, blue cheese and honey mustard dressing
Waterworks for NEC
250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester
|Popular items
|Grown-Up Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
Gruyère, provolone, cheddar cheeses, bacon, sliced tomato's on panini pressed Texas toast. Served with House Chips
|BLT
|$9.00
bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on toasted multi grain bread. Served with House Chips
|Classic Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.00
Two Fried Eggs, American Cheese, choice of bacon, honey ham, sausage patty or turkey bacon.
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farm Bar & Grille - Manchester
1181 Elm St, Manchester
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Burger!
|$13.95
8oz ground beef, lettuce, tomato
|California Club Wrap
|$15.95
Grilled chicken, guac, cheese, lettuce, tom, bacon, mayo
|The Double Double
|$15.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, animal sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Sal's Pizza - Manchester
296 South Willow St, Manchester
|Popular items
|12” Buff-A-Que
|$13.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
|19” Meat Lover
|$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
|Large Caesar
|$5.99
romaine lettuce, Parmesan, crispy croutons and Caesar dressing
Rounders Bar and Grill
2323 Brown Avenue, Manchester
|Popular items
|LG STEAK CHUNK GRINDER
|$11.50
|BAKED HADDOK
|$20.00
|12 PIECE SAMPLER
|$16.00
Café la Reine - North End
53 Hooksett Road Unit 6, Manchester
|Popular items
|Loaded fries
|$12.00
House cut french fries topped with hollandaise, bacon, scallions, and a runny egg.
|Basic Burger
|$15.00
Grass fed beef or Impossible patty with American cheese, greens & tomato. All on a pretzel bun. Served with a side of house cut fries.
|Southwestern Salad
|$16.00
Romaine Lettuce with avocado, red onion, jalapeños, cheddar cheese & seasoned corn. Served with ranch dressing.
POKE
Poke Spot - Manchester
655 South Willow St STE 100, Manchester
|Popular items
|Mahalo Bowl (Large)
|$15.95
Ahi Tuna mix in w/ Red onion, Jalapeño, Green onion tossed in House Poké Sauce topped w/ Seaweed salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Micro Greens, Masago, Furikake, Nori and Tempura flakes on your choice of base.
|Mahalo Bowl (Regular)
|$13.95
Ahi Tuna mix in w/ Red onion, Jalapeno, & Green onion tossed in House Poké Sauce topped w/ Seaweed salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Micro Greens, Masago, Furikake, Nori and Tempura flakes on your choice of base.
|BYO Poke Bowl Regular
|$13.95
Choose 1-2 Proteins
Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Manchester
796 Elm Street, Manchester
|Popular items
|Madmoe
|$7.49
Salami, Ham, Turkey , Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
|Turkey
|$6.39
Turkey, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives
|MadSicilian
|$7.49
Salami, Capicola, Genoa,Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
The Gyro Spot
1073 Elm Street, Manchester
|Popular items
|Veggie Gyro
|$8.00
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, parsley, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce and hand-cut fries wrapped in a grilled pita.
|Classic Fries
|$4.50
Hand-cut fries sprinkled with oregano and sea salt
|Chicken Gyro
|$10.95
Rotisserie chicken with our signature “G-Sauce”, chopped onions tossed with parsley, chopped tomatoes, and hand-cut fries wrapped in a grilled pita
Boards & Brews - Boards and Brews
941 Elm St, Manchester
|Popular items
|Turkey Avocado Club
|$12.00
Turkey, avocado, Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo
|philly cheese steak eggrolls
|$10.00
Don Quijote Restaurant
362 Union Street, Manchester
|Popular items
|Empanada de Pollo - Chicken empanada
|$2.05
Chicken empanada
|Empanada de Molida - Beef empanada
|$2.20
Beef empanada
City Hall Pub
8 Hanover Street, Manchester
|Popular items
|City Hall Burger
|$15.00
Pretzel Bun, Mixed Greens, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Cheese
|Sausage Links
|$9.00
Baked Hot Italian Sausage Stuffed with Cheddar, Bacon, and Jalapenos
