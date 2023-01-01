Manchester restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Manchester restaurants
Must-try Manchester restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Luisa's Italian Pizzeria

671 Hooksett Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wings$11.99
Breaded and fried chicken wings served with your choice of dipping sauce and flavor.
Large Pizza 14"$13.99
All of our pizzas are made with our homemade dough and we use a homemade pizza sauce.
Small Pizza 10"$9.99
All of our pizzas are made with our homemade dough and we use a homemade pizza sauce.
More about Luisa's Italian Pizzeria
Elm House of Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Elm House of Pizza

102 Elm St., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$0.00
Oven Roasted Chicken Wings
Greek$8.95
Lettuce Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Feta
Steak and Cheese Sub
Shaved Steak and American Cheese on a Toasted Sub Roll
More about Elm House of Pizza
Buba Noodle Bar image

SOUPS • PHO • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Buba Noodle Bar

36 Lowell St, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (701 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tantamen Ramen$17.50
spicy sesame tare, ramen broth, bamboo, scallions, soft boiled egg, bok choy, pork char-shu
Spicy Fried Chicken Bao (2)$13.00
house slaw, jalapeno, sriracha aioli
Spicy Miso Ramen$17.50
spicy miso tare, bok choy, kimchi, soft boiled egg, scallions, ramen broth, soy glazed chicken/pork belly
More about Buba Noodle Bar
Nuevo Vallartas Mexican Restaurant image

 

Nuevo Vallartas Mexican Restaurant

791 second st, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
guacamole dip$6.75
queso fundido$8.50
app grilled chicken quesadilla$6.00
More about Nuevo Vallartas Mexican Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Pizza By Rocco - Manchester - 210 lowell street

210 lowell street, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Munchitizer 4/20$8.99
4 Chicken Strips, 2 Chicken Wings, Onion Rings
14" Buffalo Chicken Rancher$15.95
Buffalo Chicken, Buttermilk Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Parsley Garnish.
14" Queen Margarita$15.95
Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella, Topped with Fresh Basil & Olive Oil.
More about Pizza By Rocco - Manchester - 210 lowell street
Banner pic

 

The Kitchen on River Road

1362 River Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tomato Avocado and Cheese Egg Sandwich$7.50
Double egg sandwich on your choice of bread.
BLT$10.50
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Avocado, Mayo . Served with Chips and a Pickle.
Tuna$10.50
All White Albacore Tuna, Mayo, Celery, Lettuce, Tomato. Served with Chips and a Pickle.
More about The Kitchen on River Road
Diz's Cafe image

 

Diz's Cafe Downtown

860 Elm Street, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$9.99
Iceberg and Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheddar/jack cheese, croutons, choice of dressing on the side. Add chicken (grilled or buttermilk fried), marinated Steak bites, or seasoned garlic shrimp for an additional charge
Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine, bacon bits, Parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed with house made Caesar dressing. Add chicken (grilled or buttermilk fried), marinated Steak bites, or seasoned garlic shrimp for an additional charge
Buttermilk Chicken Salad$15.99
Buttermilk Fried Chicken over iceberg and Romaine, tossed with house made ranch, cheddar/jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, topped with candied pecans
More about Diz's Cafe Downtown
Consumer pic

 

Bowlful - (Nickles Market)

1536 Candia Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TexMex Bowl$10.00
Rice bowl served with taco-seasoned black beans, corn, fresh pico de gallo, sliced avocado, mexican cheese blend and a dollop of sour cream.
Teriyaki Bowl$9.00
Bacon fried rice, served with broccoli, then finished with a teriyaki glaze and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
Garlic Spinach Bowl$8.00
Spaghetti noodles with a garlic and olive oil blend, tossed with spinach and finished with Parmesan Cheese
More about Bowlful - (Nickles Market)
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Carreta South Willow St

1875 south willow, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos$0.00
Choice of Meat
QUESADILLA RANCHERA
Our quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with salsa ranchera, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. (Optional) Substitute rice and beans for the salad.
Regular – 10.99
Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef, Ground Beef, Beef Tips, Bean, Potato, Spinach.
Grilled – 12.50
Chicken, Steak, Vegetables, Shrimp, Mushroom, or Pork.
Chimichanga$14.99
Two flour tortillas filled your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or beef tips, topped with enchilada sauce, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with beans.
More about La Carreta South Willow St
Consumer pic

 

Café la Reine - Downtown

915 Elm St, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Acaí Bowl (24 oz.)$16.00
Sambazon Acaí blended with strawberries and bananas. House made gluten free granola on the bottom, topped with shredded coconut and seasonal fruit.
GF/Vegetarian (Granola is made with honey.)
Egg Sandwich$8.00
A fresh, local scrambled egg with your choice of bread, meat and cheese. Gluten free bread and vegan cheese available.
GF/Vegetarian
Bagel$3.00
Your choice of bread, toasted or not-toasted, topped with your choice of spread, or you can choose no spread.
More about Café la Reine - Downtown
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester image

FRENCH FRIES

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant - 545 Hooksett Road - Manchester, NH 03104 - (603)628-6899

545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
(Or)Tacos (3)$5.99
Choice of ground beef, chicken, beef tips or shredded beef. with lettuce and cheese.
Small Guacamole Dip$5.99
Espinaca Dip$7.99
More about La Carreta Mexican Restaurant - 545 Hooksett Road - Manchester, NH 03104 - (603)628-6899
Consumer pic

 

Sunny cafe - 50 south willow street

50 Willow Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Mashed Pierogi Bowl
Pierogies topped with Cheese, Bacon, Green onion, and Sour Cream
Zesty Garlic Dumpling Bowl
Dumplings topped with a Pickle Wedge, Cheese, Green Onion, Garlic Sauce, and Wasabi Mayo
Shakin' Bacon Dumpling Bowl
Dumplings topped with Bacon, Cheese, Green Onion, Ranch, and Sour Cream
More about Sunny cafe - 50 south willow street
Firefly American Bistro and Bar image

 

Firefly American Bistro and Bar

22 Concord Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Firefly BLT$10.00
smoked bacon, lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, chipotle mayonnaise, toasted white bread
Caprese Ciabatta$14.00
vine ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and aged balsamic on grilled ciabatta
Cobb Salad$15.00
greens, chicken, avocado, cucumber, smoked bacon, tomato, blue cheese, hard-boiled egg
More about Firefly American Bistro and Bar
KC's Rib Shack image

 

KC's Rib Shack

837 Second St., Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Full Rack$37.00
QQ for 2$48.00
Pick Two$22.00
More about KC's Rib Shack
Ubon Thai 2 Go image

 

Ubon Thai 2 Go

679 Mast Road, Goffstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Rolls$8.95
Shredded lettuce, carrot, basil, avocado,
cucumber, rice noodle, wrapped in soften rice paper served with side of peanut sauce.
Veggie Spring Roll$8.95
Carrots, cabbage, celery, taro and noodles wrapped in rice paper and served with sweet and sour sauce.
Scallion Pancake$7.95
Rice pancake and scallions, served with ginger sauce.
More about Ubon Thai 2 Go
Wrap City - Manchester image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wrap City - Manchester

545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester

Avg 4 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Santa Barbara Ranch$11.49
Crispy breaded chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomato, bacon, American cheese, ranch dressing, toasted white wrap
Buffalo's Anchor$11.49
Crispy breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, creamy bleu cheese dressing, toasted white wrap
The Alamo$11.49
Chipotle spiced grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepper jack, chipotle sauce, toasted tomato basil wrap
More about Wrap City - Manchester
Airport Diner image

 

Airport Diner

2280 Brown Ave., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tenders Dinner$11.99
Hand-breaded chicken, fried golden with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Excellent Clubs$8.99
Double decker with your choice of chicken, turkey, ham, cheeseburger, veggie burger (made with nuts) or BLT. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
The Bonneville$12.99
Two eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes and toast.
More about Airport Diner
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services - 303 - Comcast Manchester

676 Island Pond Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Grilled Cheeserie$3.99
Classic Grilled Cheese on thick Cut White Bread Loaded with Cheddar Cheese.
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$2.29
Build your own breakfast sandwich from selection of options
New England Cobb Salad$8.99
Wild greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, hard boiled egg, avocado, bacon, blue cheese and honey mustard dressing
More about Cafe Services - 303 - Comcast Manchester
Consumer pic

 

Waterworks for NEC

250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grown-Up Grilled Cheese$10.00
Gruyère, provolone, cheddar cheeses, bacon, sliced tomato's on panini pressed Texas toast. Served with House Chips
BLT$9.00
bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on toasted multi grain bread. Served with House Chips
Classic Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Two Fried Eggs, American Cheese, choice of bacon, honey ham, sausage patty or turkey bacon.
More about Waterworks for NEC
The Farm Bar & Grille image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farm Bar & Grille - Manchester

1181 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 3.9 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Burger!$13.95
8oz ground beef, lettuce, tomato
California Club Wrap$15.95
Grilled chicken, guac, cheese, lettuce, tom, bacon, mayo
The Double Double$15.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, animal sauce
More about The Farm Bar & Grille - Manchester
Sal's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Sal's Pizza - Manchester

296 South Willow St, Manchester

Avg 4.4 (2385 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12” Buff-A-Que$13.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
19” Meat Lover$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
Large Caesar$5.99
romaine lettuce, Parmesan, crispy croutons and Caesar dressing
More about Sal's Pizza - Manchester
Rounders Bar and Grill image

 

Rounders Bar and Grill

2323 Brown Avenue, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LG STEAK CHUNK GRINDER$11.50
BAKED HADDOK$20.00
12 PIECE SAMPLER$16.00
More about Rounders Bar and Grill
Consumer pic

 

Café la Reine - North End

53 Hooksett Road Unit 6, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded fries$12.00
House cut french fries topped with hollandaise, bacon, scallions, and a runny egg.
Basic Burger$15.00
Grass fed beef or Impossible patty with American cheese, greens & tomato. All on a pretzel bun. Served with a side of house cut fries.
Southwestern Salad$16.00
Romaine Lettuce with avocado, red onion, jalapeños, cheddar cheese & seasoned corn. Served with ranch dressing.
More about Café la Reine - North End
Poke Spot image

POKE

Poke Spot - Manchester

655 South Willow St STE 100, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mahalo Bowl (Large)$15.95
Ahi Tuna mix in w/ Red onion, Jalapeño, Green onion tossed in House Poké Sauce topped w/ Seaweed salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Micro Greens, Masago, Furikake, Nori and Tempura flakes on your choice of base.
Mahalo Bowl (Regular)$13.95
Ahi Tuna mix in w/ Red onion, Jalapeno, & Green onion tossed in House Poké Sauce topped w/ Seaweed salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Micro Greens, Masago, Furikake, Nori and Tempura flakes on your choice of base.
BYO Poke Bowl Regular$13.95
Choose 1-2 Proteins
More about Poke Spot - Manchester
Consumer pic

 

Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Manchester

796 Elm Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Madmoe$7.49
Salami, Ham, Turkey , Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
Turkey$6.39
Turkey, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives
MadSicilian$7.49
Salami, Capicola, Genoa,Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
More about Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Manchester
Banner pic

 

The Gyro Spot

1073 Elm Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Veggie Gyro$8.00
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, parsley, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce and hand-cut fries wrapped in a grilled pita.
Classic Fries$4.50
Hand-cut fries sprinkled with oregano and sea salt
Chicken Gyro$10.95
Rotisserie chicken with our signature “G-Sauce”, chopped onions tossed with parsley, chopped tomatoes, and hand-cut fries wrapped in a grilled pita
More about The Gyro Spot
Boards & Brews image

 

Boards & Brews - Boards and Brews

941 Elm St, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Avocado Club$12.00
Turkey, avocado, Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo
philly cheese steak eggrolls$10.00
More about Boards & Brews - Boards and Brews
Consumer pic

 

Don Quijote Restaurant

362 Union Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Empanada de Pollo - Chicken empanada$2.05
Chicken empanada
Empanada de Molida - Beef empanada$2.20
Beef empanada
More about Don Quijote Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

City Hall Pub

8 Hanover Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
City Hall Burger$15.00
Pretzel Bun, Mixed Greens, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Cheese
Sausage Links$9.00
Baked Hot Italian Sausage Stuffed with Cheddar, Bacon, and Jalapenos
More about City Hall Pub
Main pic

 

Cafe Momo - 1065A Hanover St

1065A Hanover St, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cafe Momo - 1065A Hanover St

