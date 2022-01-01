Fish tacos in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve fish tacos
Diz's Cafe
860 Elm Street, Manchester
|Fish Tacos
|$13.99
Deep-fried breaded Atlantic haddock, shredded lettuce, pickled red onion, sriracha lime crema, pico de gallo, diced avocado and cilantro on soft corn tortillas. Served with cauliflower rice
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
1875 south willow, Manchester
|Fish Tacos (3)
|$18.50
Choice of grilled or fried fish rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans. Choice of lettuce, cheese and tomato or pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa or our chipotle mayo and cilantro lime and cabbage.
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester
|Fish Taco
|$4.99
|Fish Tacos
|$15.99
Deep-Fried Haddock, Napa cabbage, pickled onions, and salsa fresca in three soft tortillas with a crunchy center.
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester
|Fish Tacos (3)
|$18.99
Choice of grilled or fried rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans. Choice of lettuce, cheese and tomato, pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa, or our chipotle mayo and cilantro lime cabbage
Airport Diner
2280 Brown Ave., Manchester
|Fish Tacos
|$14.99
House-battered fried haddock wrapped in warm flour tortillas with coleslaw and avocado, drizzled with chipotle mayonnaise and topped with pico
de gallo and pickled red onions. Served with house-made chips.
The Farm Bar & Grille
1181 Elm St, Manchester
|Fish Tacos
|$17.95
Haddock, flour tortillas, cheddar, coleslaw, pico, pickled onion, cilantro lime sour cream