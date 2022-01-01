Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve fish tacos

Diz's Cafe

 

Diz's Cafe

860 Elm Street, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos$13.99
Deep-fried breaded Atlantic haddock, shredded lettuce, pickled red onion, sriracha lime crema, pico de gallo, diced avocado and cilantro on soft corn tortillas. Served with cauliflower rice
More about Diz's Cafe
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant

 

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant

1875 south willow, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos (3)$18.50
Choice of grilled or fried fish rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans. Choice of lettuce, cheese and tomato or pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa or our chipotle mayo and cilantro lime and cabbage.
More about La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse

1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester

Avg 4.2 (1233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Taco$4.99
Fish Tacos$15.99
Deep-Fried Haddock, Napa cabbage, pickled onions, and salsa fresca in three soft tortillas with a crunchy center.
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester

FRENCH FRIES

La Carreta Hooksett Manchester

545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos (3)$18.99
Choice of grilled or fried rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans. Choice of lettuce, cheese and tomato, pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa, or our chipotle mayo and cilantro lime cabbage
More about La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
Airport Diner

 

Airport Diner

2280 Brown Ave., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$14.99
House-battered fried haddock wrapped in warm flour tortillas with coleslaw and avocado, drizzled with chipotle mayonnaise and topped with pico
de gallo and pickled red onions. Served with house-made chips.
More about Airport Diner
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farm Bar & Grille

1181 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 3.9 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos$17.95
Haddock, flour tortillas, cheddar, coleslaw, pico, pickled onion, cilantro lime sour cream
More about The Farm Bar & Grille
Mint Bistro

SUSHI

Mint Bistro

1105 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 4.6 (806 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Fish Tacos$12.00
(3) Blackened Haddock, Cilantro Sour Cream, Crisp Romaine, Avocado, Plum Tomato, Sriracha
More about Mint Bistro

