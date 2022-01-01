Garden salad in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve garden salad
Don Quijote
362 Union Street, Manchester
|Ensalada de aguacate - Garden salad with Avocado Slices
|$8.50
Garden salad topped with avocado slices and Italian vinegariette.
|Ensalada Jardinera - Garden Salad
|$6.50
Fresh, daily chopped lettuce salad with carrots, cabbage, tomatoes and carrots. Dressed in a vinegarette
Ubon Thai 2 Go
679 Mast Road, Goffstown
|Thai Garden Salad
|$7.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onions and raisins.
Hot pepper & peanut sauce optional
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wrap City - Manchester
545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester
|Garden Salad
|$7.99
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot, choice of dressing
Airport Diner
2280 Brown Ave., Manchester
|Large Garden Salad
|$5.99
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cukes, carrots and croutons.
|Small Garden Salad
|$4.99
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cukes, carrots and croutons.