Garden salad in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve garden salad

Consumer pic

 

Don Quijote

362 Union Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ensalada de aguacate - Garden salad with Avocado Slices$8.50
Garden salad topped with avocado slices and Italian vinegariette.
Ensalada Jardinera - Garden Salad$6.50
Fresh, daily chopped lettuce salad with carrots, cabbage, tomatoes and carrots. Dressed in a vinegarette
More about Don Quijote
Ubon Thai 2 Go image

 

Ubon Thai 2 Go

679 Mast Road, Goffstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Garden Salad$7.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onions and raisins.
Hot pepper & peanut sauce optional
More about Ubon Thai 2 Go
Wrap City - Manchester image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wrap City - Manchester

545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester

Avg 4 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$7.99
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot, choice of dressing
More about Wrap City - Manchester
Airport Diner image

 

Airport Diner

2280 Brown Ave., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Garden Salad$5.99
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cukes, carrots and croutons.
Small Garden Salad$4.99
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cukes, carrots and croutons.
More about Airport Diner
Banner pic

 

The Gyro Spot

1073 Elm Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm. Garden Salad$6.25
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers. Served with your choice of dressing and flat bread.
Lg. Garden Salad$7.25
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers. Served with your choice of dressing and flat bread.
More about The Gyro Spot

