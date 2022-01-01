Greek salad in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve greek salad
Caesario's Pizza and Subs
1057 Elm St, Manchester
|Greek Salad (Copy)
|$9.99
Unity Cafe
3 Sundial Ave Suite 102S, Manchester
|Grilled Romaine Greek Salad
|$8.25
Romaine lettuce, Quinoa,
Greek olives, pepperoncini, oven
roasted tomatoes, Feta cheese,
cucumbers, black olive vinaigrette
Wrap City - Manchester
545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
Garden salad with kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, creamy greek dressing
The Gyro Spot
1073 Elm Street, Manchester
|Sm. Greek Salad
|$8.50
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives. Served with your choice of dressing and flat bread.
|Lg. Greek Salad
|$10.00
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, Kalamata olives. Served with your choice of dressing and flat bread.