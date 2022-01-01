Grilled steaks in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve grilled steaks
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
1875 south willow, Manchester
|Grilled Steak Taco Salad
|$13.99
Grilled steak with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.
|Grilled Steak Tacos (3)
|$15.99
Grilled steak rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans topped with cheese. Choice of tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo or lettuce and shredded cheese.
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester
|(Or) Grilled Steak
|$7.99
|Grilled Steak Tacos (3)
|$14.99
Grilled steak rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with rice & beans and your choice of tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo or lettuce and cheese
|Taco Salad Grilled Steak
|$12.99
Grilled steak on a fried flour shell combined with beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream
Firefly American Bistro & Bar
22 Concord Street, Manchester
|Grilled Steak Tips
|$27.00
marinated sirloin tips, sautéed mushrooms & onions, mashed potatoes, fresh vegetable