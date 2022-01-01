Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Manchester

Go
Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve grilled steaks

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant

1875 south willow, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Taco Salad$13.99
Grilled steak with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.
Grilled Steak Tacos (3)$15.99
Grilled steak rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans topped with cheese. Choice of tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo or lettuce and shredded cheese.
More about La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester image

FRENCH FRIES

La Carreta Hooksett Manchester

545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
(Or) Grilled Steak$7.99
Grilled Steak Tacos (3)$14.99
Grilled steak rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with rice & beans and your choice of tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo or lettuce and cheese
Taco Salad Grilled Steak$12.99
Grilled steak on a fried flour shell combined with beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream
More about La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
Firefly American Bistro and Bar image

 

Firefly American Bistro & Bar

22 Concord Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Tips$27.00
marinated sirloin tips, sautéed mushrooms & onions, mashed potatoes, fresh vegetable
More about Firefly American Bistro & Bar
Airport Diner image

 

Airport Diner

2280 Brown Ave., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Tips$17.99
The best around! Packed to go with veggies, mashed potatoes and gravy.
More about Airport Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester

Taco Salad

Steak Tacos

Risotto

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Jalapeno Poppers

Chicken Noodles

Chef Salad

Chimichangas

Map

More near Manchester to explore

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Derry

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Hooksett

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston