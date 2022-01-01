Mac and cheese in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Boards & Brews
Boards & Brews
941 Elm St, Manchester
|Chicken Tendies
|$11.00
Our house chicken tenders served with chips and our garlic parmesan ranch sauce
|Turkey Avocado Club
|$13.00
Turkey, pulled bacon, avocado, Romaine lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.
|Flavortown Fries
|$7.00
Our perfectly battered fries that will take you straight to flavortown. Check out our specialty fry options!
More about Diz's Cafe
Diz's Cafe
860 Elm Street, Manchester
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Romaine, bacon, parmesan cheese, croutons, house made Caesar dressing. Add chicken (grilled or buttermilk fried), marinated steak, or seasoned garlic shrimp for an additional charge
|Boring Billy Bacon Burger
|$13.99
Twin patties topped bacon and your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a brioche bun. Served with choice of one side
|Southwest Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Buttermilk Fried or Seasoned Grilled Chicken, bacon, guacamole, jack and cheddar cheese, sriracha lime crema, lettuce and tomato on a potato roll. Served with choice of one side