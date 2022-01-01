Mixed green salad in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve mixed green salad
Waterworks Cafe
250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester
|California Turkey Club
|$11.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, green leaf, sliced tomatoes, avocado, alfalfa sprouts and mayo on toasted multigrain bread.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, croutons On choice of wrap.
|Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, our own toasted croutons, Caesar dressing
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
969 Elm St, Manchester
|Vegan Broccoli Pizza
|$16.00
Garlic-onion cashew cream, fried broccoli, crispy kale, pinenut parmesan, vegan chili aioli
V*
Dangerously good!
|Hand-Cut Frites
|$9.00
Hand cut frites fried with capers, and tossed with an Aleppo and herb blend. Lemon Aioli.
|Butternut Squash Ravioli
|$20.00
Roasted butternut in house made ravioli. Brown butter, sage & local cream sauce. Aleppo pepper.
Dangerously good.