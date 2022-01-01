Mixed green salad in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve mixed green salad

Waterworks Cafe image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Waterworks Cafe

250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester

Avg 4.2 (340 reviews)
Takeout
California Turkey Club$11.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, green leaf, sliced tomatoes, avocado, alfalfa sprouts and mayo on toasted multigrain bread.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, croutons On choice of wrap.
Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, our own toasted croutons, Caesar dressing
More about Waterworks Cafe
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe

969 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 4.7 (894 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Broccoli Pizza$16.00
Garlic-onion cashew cream, fried broccoli, crispy kale, pinenut parmesan, vegan chili aioli
V*
Dangerously good!
Hand-Cut Frites$9.00
Hand cut frites fried with capers, and tossed with an Aleppo and herb blend. Lemon Aioli.
Butternut Squash Ravioli$20.00
Roasted butternut in house made ravioli. Brown butter, sage & local cream sauce. Aleppo pepper.
Dangerously good.
More about Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe

