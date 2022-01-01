Nachos in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve nachos
More about Nuevo Vallartas Mexican Restaurant
Nuevo Vallartas Mexican Restaurant
791 second st, Manchester
|pico de gallo
|$2.50
|tacos de chorizo
|$14.25
|sour cream
|$1.50
More about La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
1875 south willow, Manchester
|Grande Burrito
|$15.99
12-inch flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, choice of grilled steak, grilled chicken, pork or vegetables. Smothered in our red sauce and nacho cheese.
|Chimichanga
|$14.99
Two flour tortillas filled your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or beef tips, topped with enchilada sauce, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with beans.
|Nachos
Choice of Meat
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester
|Fresco Bowl
|$15.99
Your choice of Grilled Chicken, Fajita Steak or Shrimp, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Served over Cilantro Lime Rice with a tangy Lime Crema and Charred Lime.
|Nachos
|$10.99
A large portion of fresh tortilla chips with refried beans and all your favorite toppings.
|Shorty's Favorite Quesadilla
|$12.99
Choice of Fajita Chicken or Beef, with grilled onions, peppers, green chilies and Cheddar/Jack Cheese
More about Mint Bistro
SUSHI
Mint Bistro
1105 Elm St, Manchester
|Elm Street Maki
|$15.00
Spicy Crab, Cream Cheese, Scallion, Tempura Fried, Topped with Wasabi Tobiko, Side of Seaweed Salad and Ponzu
|Asian Short Rib "Nachos"
|$15.00
(Available Vegetarian with Tofu) Tender Braised Beef Shortrib, Smoked Cheddar, Roasted Corn, Scallion, Red Onion, Thai Bird Chili, Napa Cabbage, Sesame, Mushrooms, Homemade Crispy Wontons, Spicy Sour Cream, Sweet Soy
|Alaska
|$8.00
Salmon, Cucmber, Avocado, Caviar