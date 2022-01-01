Pad thai in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve pad thai
Ubon Thai 2 Go
679 Mast Road, Goffstown
|Satay Chicken
|$8.95
Marinated in Thai sauce and served on skewers with peanut and cucumber sauce.
|Crab Rangoon
|$7.95
Cream cheese, celery, crab and onions wrapped in wonton skin and served with sweet and sour sauce.
|Veggie Spring Roll
|$7.95
Carrots, cabbage, celery, taro and noodles wrapped in rice paper and served with sweet and sour sauce.
Firefly American Bistro & Bar
22 Concord Street, Manchester
|Steak Frites
|$27.00
eight ounce - dry-rubbed flat iron steak, house made steak sauce, parmesan steak fries with garluc aioli
|Super Bowl
|$15.00
quinoa and brown rice, baby kale, chick peas, avocado, feta cheese (real or vegan), chia seeds, lemon tahini dressing
|Tomato Soup Bowl
|$10.00
with Pecorino Romano & Cream