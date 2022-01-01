Pad thai in Manchester

Ubon Thai 2 Go image

 

Ubon Thai 2 Go

679 Mast Road, Goffstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Satay Chicken$8.95
Marinated in Thai sauce and served on skewers with peanut and cucumber sauce.
Crab Rangoon$7.95
Cream cheese, celery, crab and onions wrapped in wonton skin and served with sweet and sour sauce.
Veggie Spring Roll$7.95
Carrots, cabbage, celery, taro and noodles wrapped in rice paper and served with sweet and sour sauce.
Firefly American Bistro and Bar image

 

Firefly American Bistro & Bar

22 Concord Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Frites$27.00
eight ounce - dry-rubbed flat iron steak, house made steak sauce, parmesan steak fries with garluc aioli
Super Bowl$15.00
quinoa and brown rice, baby kale, chick peas, avocado, feta cheese (real or vegan), chia seeds, lemon tahini dressing
Tomato Soup Bowl$10.00
with Pecorino Romano & Cream
