Pancakes in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve pancakes
Diz's Cafe
860 Elm Street, Manchester
|Pancakes
|$7.99
Original, chocolate chip, or blueberry with butter and NH maple syrup. Add fresh berries for an additional cost
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Waterworks Cafe
250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$10.00
Choice of bacon, ham or sausage. With powdered sugar and NH Maple syrup.
|Single Pancake
|$2.00
Ubon Thai 2 Go
679 Mast Road, Goffstown
|Scallion Pancake
|$7.95
Rice pancake and scallions, served with ginger sauce.
Airport Diner
2280 Brown Ave., Manchester
|Kids' Buttermilk Pancake
|$4.99
Served with butter and syrup. Includes a small drink.
|One Specialty Buttermilk Pancake
|$3.99
One pancake with your choice of blueberries or chocolate chips.
|One Buttermilk Pancake
|$3.99
One pancake with syrup and butter.