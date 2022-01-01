Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Manchester

Go
Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve pancakes

Diz's Cafe image

 

Diz's Cafe

860 Elm Street, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pancakes$7.99
Original, chocolate chip, or blueberry with butter and NH maple syrup. Add fresh berries for an additional cost
More about Diz's Cafe
Waterworks Cafe image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Waterworks Cafe

250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester

Avg 4.2 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
Choice of bacon, ham or sausage. With powdered sugar and NH Maple syrup.
Single Pancake$2.00
More about Waterworks Cafe
Scallion Pancake image

 

Ubon Thai 2 Go

679 Mast Road, Goffstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallion Pancake$7.95
Rice pancake and scallions, served with ginger sauce.
More about Ubon Thai 2 Go
Airport Diner image

 

Airport Diner

2280 Brown Ave., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids' Buttermilk Pancake$4.99
Served with butter and syrup. Includes a small drink.
One Specialty Buttermilk Pancake$3.99
One pancake with your choice of blueberries or chocolate chips.
One Buttermilk Pancake$3.99
One pancake with syrup and butter.
More about Airport Diner

