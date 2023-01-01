Paninis in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve paninis
The Kitchen on River Road
1362 River Road, Manchester
|California Panini
|$10.50
Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon, Mayo, Avocado. Served with Chips and a Pickle
|Caprese Chicken Panini
|$10.50
Tomato, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella. Served with Chips and a Pickle
|Caribbean Jerk Panini
|$12.00
Café la Reine - Downtown
915 Elm St, Manchester
|Monte Croissanto Panini
|$18.00
Prosciutto, gruyere, dijon mustard & mayonnaise all on a croissant pressed in our panini press. Served with raspberry jam & a side.