Paninis in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve paninis

The Kitchen on River Road

1362 River Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
California Panini$10.50
Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon, Mayo, Avocado. Served with Chips and a Pickle
Caprese Chicken Panini$10.50
Tomato, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella. Served with Chips and a Pickle
Caribbean Jerk Panini$12.00
More about The Kitchen on River Road
Café la Reine - Downtown

915 Elm St, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Monte Croissanto Panini$18.00
Prosciutto, gruyere, dijon mustard & mayonnaise all on a croissant pressed in our panini press. Served with raspberry jam & a side.
More about Café la Reine - Downtown
Cafe Services - 303 - Comcast Manchester

676 Island Pond Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Forest Ham and Cranberry Panini$6.99
Sliced Black Forest Ham, Cranberry Aioli, Cheddar Cheese and Mixed Greens
More about Cafe Services - 303 - Comcast Manchester

