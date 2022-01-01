Philly cheesesteaks in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Pizza By Rocco - Manchester - 210 lowell street
210 lowell street, Manchester
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$9.99
Airport Diner
2280 Brown Ave., Manchester
|Gouda Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$14.99
Steak tips, sautéed onion and pepper strips and Gouda cheese, served on a bianco bun.
|Philly Cheese Steak Omelette
|$8.99
Shaved steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers and cheese.
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$9.99
Shaved steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers and American cheese. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.