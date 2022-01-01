Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineapple fried rice in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Manchester restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

Buba Noodle Bar image

SOUPS • PHO • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Buba Noodle Bar

36 Lowell St, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (701 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$18.50
More about Buba Noodle Bar
Item pic

 

Ubon Thai 2 Go

679 Mast Road, Goffstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Pineapple Fried Rice$12.95
Veggie Pineapple Fried Rice$11.95
Chicken Pineapple Fried Rice$12.95
More about Ubon Thai 2 Go

