Quesadillas in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve quesadillas
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
1875 south willow, Manchester
|Grande Burrito
|$15.99
12-inch flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, choice of grilled steak, grilled chicken, pork or vegetables. Smothered in our red sauce and nacho cheese.
|Chimichanga
|$14.99
Two flour tortillas filled your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or beef tips, topped with enchilada sauce, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with beans.
|Nachos
Choice of Meat
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester
|Fresco Bowl
|$15.99
Your choice of Grilled Chicken, Fajita Steak or Shrimp, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Served over Cilantro Lime Rice with a tangy Lime Crema and Charred Lime.
|Nachos
|$10.99
A large portion of fresh tortilla chips with refried beans and all your favorite toppings.
|Shorty's Favorite Quesadilla
|$12.99
Choice of Fajita Chicken or Beef, with grilled onions, peppers, green chilies and Cheddar/Jack Cheese