Salad wrap in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Manchester restaurants that serve salad wrap

FRENCH FRIES

Unity Cafe

3 Sundial Ave Suite 102S, Manchester

Avg 4.4 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Waldorf Chicken Salad Wrap$8.50
Homemade chicken salad,green leaf lettuce, Granny Smith apples, chopped walnuts, red seedless grapes in your
choice of wrap
Served with homemade truffle chips and a pickle.
More about Unity Cafe
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Waterworks Cafe

250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester

Avg 4.2 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Waldorf Chicken Salad Wrap$10.00
Homemade chicken salad, green leaf lettuce, granny smith apples, chopped walnuts and red seedless grapes on choice of wrap
1/2 Chix Caesar Wrap W/ Salad$8.50
1/2 Waldorf Wrap W/ Salad$8.50
More about Waterworks Cafe

