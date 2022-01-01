Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Manchester

Go
Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve salmon

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse image

FRENCH FRIES

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse

1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester

Avg 4.2 (1233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Canyon Road Salmon$18.99
Fresh hand-cut Salmon fillet, Blackened and served over cilantro lime rice and spinach. Topped with balsamic reduction and Mango Pineapple Salsa.
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Waterworks Cafe

250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester

Avg 4.2 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Side Salmon$5.00
Jerk Salmon Power Bowl$15.00
Pan seared jerk salmon, Baby kale,
golden quinoa, avocados, black beans, grape tomatoes, roasted red
peppers, pickled onions with honey jalapeno vinaigrette
Maple Glazed Salmon$13.00
Pan Seared salmon, sweet potato hash with bell peppers, baby spinach, and shaved Brussel Sprouts with maple glaze
More about Waterworks Cafe
Firefly American Bistro and Bar image

 

Firefly American Bistro & Bar

22 Concord Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$26.00
roasted brussels sprouts, shiitake mushrooms, fresh peach salsa, queso fresco
More about Firefly American Bistro & Bar
Airport Diner image

 

Airport Diner

2280 Brown Ave., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$17.99
Fresh Atlantic Salmon paired with mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetables.
Salmon Salad$16.99
Mixed greens, avocado, cucumbers,
red onions, walnuts and bacon topped
with grilled Atlantic salmon.
More about Airport Diner
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farm Bar & Grille

1181 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 3.9 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cedar Plank Salmon$21.95
served with balsamic reduction drizzle, mashed potatoes and seasonal veggie
Blackened Salmon$21.95
Creamy cucumber dill sauce, mashed and veggie
More about The Farm Bar & Grille
Mint Bistro image

SUSHI

Mint Bistro

1105 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 4.6 (806 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$7.00
Salmon (Sake)$7.00
Salmon Entree$30.00
Blackened Salmon, Butter Herb Poached Potatoes, Grilled Broccolini, Sun-dried Tomato Ginger Cream Sauce, Roasted Fennel
More about Mint Bistro
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crown Tavern

99 Hanover Street, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (480 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Salmon w/ Fries$12.00
Grilled Salmon$24.00
Atlantic Salmon Filet, Brussel Sprouts, Roasted Fingerling Potato and Lemon Butter
More about The Crown Tavern

