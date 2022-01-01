Salmon in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve salmon
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
FRENCH FRIES
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester
|Canyon Road Salmon
|$18.99
Fresh hand-cut Salmon fillet, Blackened and served over cilantro lime rice and spinach. Topped with balsamic reduction and Mango Pineapple Salsa.
More about Waterworks Cafe
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Waterworks Cafe
250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester
|Side Salmon
|$5.00
|Jerk Salmon Power Bowl
|$15.00
Pan seared jerk salmon, Baby kale,
golden quinoa, avocados, black beans, grape tomatoes, roasted red
peppers, pickled onions with honey jalapeno vinaigrette
|Maple Glazed Salmon
|$13.00
Pan Seared salmon, sweet potato hash with bell peppers, baby spinach, and shaved Brussel Sprouts with maple glaze
More about Firefly American Bistro & Bar
Firefly American Bistro & Bar
22 Concord Street, Manchester
|Grilled Salmon
|$26.00
roasted brussels sprouts, shiitake mushrooms, fresh peach salsa, queso fresco
More about Airport Diner
Airport Diner
2280 Brown Ave., Manchester
|Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$17.99
Fresh Atlantic Salmon paired with mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetables.
|Salmon Salad
|$16.99
Mixed greens, avocado, cucumbers,
red onions, walnuts and bacon topped
with grilled Atlantic salmon.
More about The Farm Bar & Grille
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farm Bar & Grille
1181 Elm St, Manchester
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$21.95
served with balsamic reduction drizzle, mashed potatoes and seasonal veggie
|Blackened Salmon
|$21.95
Creamy cucumber dill sauce, mashed and veggie
More about Mint Bistro
SUSHI
Mint Bistro
1105 Elm St, Manchester
|Salmon
|$7.00
|Salmon (Sake)
|$7.00
|Salmon Entree
|$30.00
Blackened Salmon, Butter Herb Poached Potatoes, Grilled Broccolini, Sun-dried Tomato Ginger Cream Sauce, Roasted Fennel