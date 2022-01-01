Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shell tacos in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Manchester restaurants that serve shell tacos

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse image

FRENCH FRIES

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse

1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester

Avg 4.2 (1233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad Shell$1.99
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester image

FRENCH FRIES

La Carreta Hooksett Manchester

545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad Shell$2.99
Taco Shell$1.00
More about La Carreta Hooksett Manchester

