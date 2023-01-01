Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shepherds pies in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Manchester restaurants that serve shepherds pies

Airport Diner image

 

Airport Diner

2280 Brown Ave., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie$10.99
Seasoned ground beef, creamed corn and
gravy topped with piping-hot mashed potatoes.
More about Airport Diner
Rounders Bar and Grill image

 

Rounders Bar and Grill

2323 Brown Avenue, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHEPHERD,S PIE$14.00
More about Rounders Bar and Grill

