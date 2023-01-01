Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shepherds pies in
Manchester
/
Manchester
/
Shepherds Pies
Manchester restaurants that serve shepherds pies
Airport Diner
2280 Brown Ave., Manchester
No reviews yet
Shepherd's Pie
$10.99
Seasoned ground beef, creamed corn and
gravy topped with piping-hot mashed potatoes.
More about Airport Diner
Rounders Bar and Grill
2323 Brown Avenue, Manchester
No reviews yet
SHEPHERD,S PIE
$14.00
More about Rounders Bar and Grill
