Short ribs in Manchester

Go
Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve short ribs

Mint Bistro image

SUSHI

Mint Bistro

1105 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 4.6 (806 reviews)
Takeout
Elm Street Maki$15.00
Spicy Crab, Cream Cheese, Scallion, Tempura Fried, Topped with Wasabi Tobiko, Side of Seaweed Salad and Ponzu
Asian Short Rib "Nachos"$15.00
(Available Vegetarian with Tofu) Tender Braised Beef Shortrib, Smoked Cheddar, Roasted Corn, Scallion, Red Onion, Thai Bird Chili, Napa Cabbage, Sesame, Mushrooms, Homemade Crispy Wontons, Spicy Sour Cream, Sweet Soy
Alaska$8.00
Salmon, Cucmber, Avocado, Caviar
More about Mint Bistro
Firefly American Bistro and Bar image

 

Firefly American Bistro & Bar

22 Concord Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Frites$27.00
eight ounce - dry-rubbed flat iron steak, house made steak sauce, parmesan steak fries with garluc aioli
Super Bowl$15.00
quinoa and brown rice, baby kale, chick peas, avocado, feta cheese (real or vegan), chia seeds, lemon tahini dressing
Tomato Soup Bowl$10.00
with Pecorino Romano & Cream
More about Firefly American Bistro & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Pad Thai

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Manchester to explore

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Derry

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hooksett

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston