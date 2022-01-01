Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Manchester

Go
Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Consumer pic

 

Pizza By Rocco - Manchester - 210 lowell street

210 lowell street, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Shrimp Salad$13.99
Grilled Shrimp tossed in Buffalo Sauce over a Garden Salad .
More about Pizza By Rocco - Manchester - 210 lowell street
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester image

FRENCH FRIES

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant - 545 Hooksett Road - Manchester, NH 03104 - (603)628-6899

545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Salad$11.99
Grilled shrimp on a bed of lettuce with red onions, cucumbers, shredded carrots and tomatoes.
Taco Salad with Shrimp$13.50
Grilled shrimp, with
beans, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
More about La Carreta Mexican Restaurant - 545 Hooksett Road - Manchester, NH 03104 - (603)628-6899

Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester

Waffles

Crab Rangoon

French Fries

Sundaes

Muffins

Flan

Chicken Pasta

Rice Bowls

Map

More near Manchester to explore

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Derry

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Hooksett

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (580 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston