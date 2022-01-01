Shrimp salad in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve shrimp salad
More about Pizza By Rocco - Manchester - 210 lowell street
Pizza By Rocco - Manchester - 210 lowell street
210 lowell street, Manchester
|Buffalo Shrimp Salad
|$13.99
Grilled Shrimp tossed in Buffalo Sauce over a Garden Salad .
More about La Carreta Mexican Restaurant - 545 Hooksett Road - Manchester, NH 03104 - (603)628-6899
FRENCH FRIES
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant - 545 Hooksett Road - Manchester, NH 03104 - (603)628-6899
545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$11.99
Grilled shrimp on a bed of lettuce with red onions, cucumbers, shredded carrots and tomatoes.
|Taco Salad with Shrimp
|$13.50
Grilled shrimp, with
beans, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole