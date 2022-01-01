Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Manchester

Go
Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Diz's Cafe image

 

Diz's Cafe

860 Elm Street, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$13.99
Deep-fried breaded shrimp, shredded lettuce, pickled onions, sriracha lime crema, pico de gallo, diced avocado and cilantro on soft corn tortillas. Served with cauliflower rice
More about Diz's Cafe
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant

1875 south willow, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos (3)$18.50
Choice of grilled or fried shrimp rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans. Choice of lettuce, cheese and tomato or pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa or our chipotle mayo and cilantro lime and cabbage.
Shrimp Tacos (3)$18.50
More about La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse

1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester

Avg 4.2 (1233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gulf Shrimp Tacos$15.99
Spicy Shrimp, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Avocado, Cilantro Crema Served with Beans and Rice.
Shrimp Po' Boy Tacos$15.99
Crispy Cajun Shrimp in Warm Flour Tortillas with Salsa Fresca, Lettuce & Green Onions dressed with Lt. Dan’s Lip Smacking Remoulade Sauce. Served with your choice of Rice and Beans.
Shrimp Taco$4.99
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester image

FRENCH FRIES

La Carreta Hooksett Manchester

545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos (3)$18.99
Taco Salad with Shrimp$13.50
Grilled shrimp, with
beans, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
More about La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
Firefly American Bistro and Bar image

 

Firefly American Bistro & Bar

22 Concord Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Soft Flour Tortillas, Napa Cabbage, Avocado, Pickled Onions, Crema, Queso Fresco
More about Firefly American Bistro & Bar

