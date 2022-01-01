Shrimp tacos in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Diz's Cafe
860 Elm Street, Manchester
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.99
Deep-fried breaded shrimp, shredded lettuce, pickled onions, sriracha lime crema, pico de gallo, diced avocado and cilantro on soft corn tortillas. Served with cauliflower rice
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
1875 south willow, Manchester
|Shrimp Tacos (3)
|$18.50
Choice of grilled or fried shrimp rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans. Choice of lettuce, cheese and tomato or pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa or our chipotle mayo and cilantro lime and cabbage.
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester
|Gulf Shrimp Tacos
|$15.99
Spicy Shrimp, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Avocado, Cilantro Crema Served with Beans and Rice.
|Shrimp Po' Boy Tacos
|$15.99
Crispy Cajun Shrimp in Warm Flour Tortillas with Salsa Fresca, Lettuce & Green Onions dressed with Lt. Dan’s Lip Smacking Remoulade Sauce. Served with your choice of Rice and Beans.
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.99
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester
|Shrimp Tacos (3)
|$18.99
|Taco Salad with Shrimp
|$13.50
Grilled shrimp, with
beans, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole