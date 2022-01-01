Steak fajitas in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve steak fajitas
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
1875 south willow, Manchester
|Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
|$19.99
Beef and shrimp grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
|Steak Fajita
|$17.99
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester
|Steak Fajitas
|$18.99
ALL FAJITAS SERVED OVER GRILLED PEPPERS & ONIONS ON A SIZZLING SKILLET. Served with a choice of Rice, Choice of Beans, Lettuce, Cheddar/Jack, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa Fresca, and Warm Tortillas
|Fajita Steak & Cheese
|$12.99