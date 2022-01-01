Steak salad in Manchester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Manchester restaurants
Manchester restaurants that serve steak salad

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant

1875 south willow, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Taco Salad$13.99
Grilled steak with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.
More about La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester image

FRENCH FRIES

La Carreta Hooksett Manchester

545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad Grilled Steak$12.99
Grilled steak on a fried flour shell combined with beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream
Grilled Steak Salad$10.99
Grilled steak on a bed of lettuce with red onions, cucumbers, shredded carrots and tomatoes.
More about La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
Airport Diner image

 

Airport Diner

2280 Brown Ave., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Tip Salad$17.99
Mixed greens, grilled mushrooms, red
onions, tomatoes, croutons, bleu cheese
crumbles and house-marinated steak tips.
More about Airport Diner

