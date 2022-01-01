Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Manchester

Go
Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve taco salad

Caesario's Pizza and Subs image

 

Caesario's Pizza and Subs

1057 Elm St, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.99
More about Caesario's Pizza and Subs
Item pic

 

Bowlful

1536 Candia Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad Bowl$8.00
Fresh lettuce, topped with tortilla strips, cilantro rice, Mexican cheese, fresh salsa, pickled red onions, finished with avocado crema and a sprinkle of diced jalapeños.
More about Bowlful
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant

1875 south willow, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Taco Salad$13.99
Grilled steak with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.
Taco Salad$11.99
Taco Salad$11.99
Choice of shredded or ground beef, beef tips, or shredded chicken with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.
More about La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse image

FRENCH FRIES

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse

1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester

Avg 4.2 (1233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad Shell$1.99
Kid's Taco Salad$6.99
Taco Salad$14.99
Choice of Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef, and choice of beans. Served in a tortilla bowl with Cheddar/Jack, black olives, tomatoes and scallions over mixed greens. Tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette. Topped with Sour Cream and house made Guacamole!
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester image

FRENCH FRIES

La Carreta Hooksett Manchester

545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad Shell$2.99
Taco Salad$11.99
Choice of shredded chicken ground beef, beef tips or shredded beef with beans, lettuce,
sour cream and guacamole
Taco Salad Grilled Chicken$12.99
More about La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
Airport Diner image

 

Airport Diner

2280 Brown Ave., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
The "Big Taco" Salad$13.99
House-made tortilla basket filled with
greens, tomatoes, peppers, grilled
chicken, pepper jack cheese, avocado
and onion with chipotle dressing, sour
cream and salsa!
More about Airport Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester

Tortilla Soup

Steak Calzones

Flan

Cheeseburgers

Clam Chowder

Avocado Salad

Calamari

Waffles

Map

More near Manchester to explore

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Derry

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Hooksett

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston