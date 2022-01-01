Taco salad in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Caesario's Pizza and Subs
Caesario's Pizza and Subs
1057 Elm St, Manchester
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
More about Bowlful
Bowlful
1536 Candia Road, Manchester
|Taco Salad Bowl
|$8.00
Fresh lettuce, topped with tortilla strips, cilantro rice, Mexican cheese, fresh salsa, pickled red onions, finished with avocado crema and a sprinkle of diced jalapeños.
More about La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
1875 south willow, Manchester
|Grilled Steak Taco Salad
|$13.99
Grilled steak with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
Choice of shredded or ground beef, beef tips, or shredded chicken with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
FRENCH FRIES
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester
|Taco Salad Shell
|$1.99
|Kid's Taco Salad
|$6.99
|Taco Salad
|$14.99
Choice of Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef, and choice of beans. Served in a tortilla bowl with Cheddar/Jack, black olives, tomatoes and scallions over mixed greens. Tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette. Topped with Sour Cream and house made Guacamole!
More about La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
FRENCH FRIES
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester
|Taco Salad Shell
|$2.99
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
Choice of shredded chicken ground beef, beef tips or shredded beef with beans, lettuce,
sour cream and guacamole
|Taco Salad Grilled Chicken
|$12.99